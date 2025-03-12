'Chaar jam yatra': Bengaluru’s traffic woes turn into ‘tourist package,’ Mohandas Pai calls it a sad joke

Bengaluru’s infamous traffic congestion has once again become a subject of online satire. A viral image shared by former Infosys Mohandas Pai jokingly advertised a “4-day, 3-night Bangalore Tourism” package featuring notorious traffic choke points—Outer Ring Road, Silk Board Junction, and Marathahalli and HSR layout as tourist destinations. Pai took to X to express his frustration, calling it “a sad joke on Bengaluru. (Representational Image)(PTI)

Reacting to the post, a Pai took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration, calling it “a sad joke on Bengaluru.” He added, “At least we have a sense of humour about our suffering and an uncaring government.”

Check out the post here:

How did X users react to the post?

The viral "Bengaluru Traffic Tourism" post sparked a range of reactions from users on X. While some found it humorous, others were not amused.

One user pointed out the language aspect, saying, “Joke is not sad per se, but the fact that it's not written in Kannada might upset many!”

Another user called out the former Infosys executive for repeatedly criticizing the city, saying, “You have been posting so many rants... What is your solution to Bengaluru’s traffic problems? Build tunnels, elevated roads, flyovers, underpasses? Please come up with some practical suggestions, would be far more useful.”

Some took a more defensive stance, accusing him of tarnishing the city's reputation. “You will always be in front to defame Bengaluru's name,” one user commented.

Recently, Mohandas Pai met with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday to discuss Bengaluru’s key challenges.

The Manipal Global Education Services Chairman, Pai met with Shivakumar in his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru, new agency ANI reported.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting, Pai said, "Bengaluru is a great city, a global city and a science city. We need comprehensive development, including better footpaths, roads, and metro expansion. DK Shivakumar assured us that significant development would occur within six months. We are confident that our concerns will be addressed."

