Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah fails to start motor button on launch day, Mysore electricity board MD suspended

The Karnataka government on Thursday suspended the managing director of the Mysore electricity board (Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company - CESC) CN Sridhar for alleged dereliction of duty during an event in which a motor button, supposed to be pressed by chief minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate a lake filling project in Mysuru, failed to activate due to a technical glitch. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah(X)

Siddaramaiah was in Mysuru to attend a launch programme of filling 150 lakes from the Cauvery River in Muttina Mullusoge village in Periyapattana taluk of Mysuru district. He was scheduled to launch the project by pressing a motor button. However, when Siddaramaiah pressed the button, it did not work. A video showing Siddaramaiah, wearing a rubber protective glove on his hand, constantly pressing the button in an attempt to start the motor but to no avail surfaced on social media.

The managing director of the Mysore electricity board who did not take precautionary measures regarding electricity, was not present at the event, even though it was to be attended by the chief minister.

The state government later suspended the official for reportedly creating an embarrassing situation for Siddaramaiah and the state government.

Meanwhile, in a major jolt to the grand old party, former state CM Jagadish Shettar quit the Congress and rejoined the BJP on Thursday. Reacting to the jolt, Siddaramaiah said that no injustice was done to Shettar in Congress and he was treated with respect.

"No injustice has been done to Jagadish Shettar in the Congress party and neither was he disrespected. It was the BJP that insulted him by not giving him a ticket. Although we gave him the ticket, he lost the assembly election. We made him an MLC and treated him with respect. I don't know about his rejoining the BJP. He told me that I have been humiliated in BJP and will not go back again," he said.