 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah skips cabinet meeting to discuss ‘show-cause notice’ to him by Governor | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah skips cabinet meeting to discuss ‘show-cause notice’ to him by Governor

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Aug 02, 2024 05:47 PM IST

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Siddaramaiah authorised Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to chair the meeting.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday skipped a Cabinet meeting which discussed a "show-cause notice" issued to him by the Governor asking him to explain why prosecution sanction must not be accorded in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam.'

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar (PTI Photo) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar (PTI Photo) (PTI)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Namma Metro hits record daily average ridership of 7.5 lakh passengers in June: Report

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Siddaramaiah authorised Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to chair the meeting. Parameshwara said since the Cabinet was slated to discuss the notice issued to him by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ministers requested the Chief Minister not to attend it.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru court extends judicial custody of actor Darshan, other accused till August 14

"The Cabinet meeting has to happen in his (Siddaramaiah's) absence," he said.

ALSO READ | ‘43,000 rent, 2.5 lakh deposit’: Woman seeks tenant for 2BHK in Bengaluru

"We (Ministers) requested him not to attend (the Cabinet meeting)," Parameshwara said, adding, the Chief Minister should not be part of the Cabinet when it discusses the notice issued to him.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah skips cabinet meeting to discuss ‘show-cause notice’ to him by Governor
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On