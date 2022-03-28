Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 timetable released
Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwaththanarayan has released the dates and timetable for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET). This time the exam will be held for three days from June 16 to June 18.
Speaking on Monday, he said that the decision was taken after learning of possible dates for such an examination in different states. He has also posted the timetable and further important dates on Twitter.
According to the timetable, on June 16 morning, candidates will have Biology exam and in the afternoon they will have Maths exam. On June 17 morning, they will have Physics and in the afternoon they will have Chemistry exam. Lastly, on June 18 there will be exams for candidates who come from neighboring states or other states.
|Date
|Time
|Subject
|Marks
|16 June 2022
|10:30 am to 11: 50 am
|Biology
|60
|2: 30 pm to 3: 50 pm
|Math
|60
|17 June 2022
|10:30 am to 11: 50 am
|Physics
|60
|2: 30 pm to 3: 50 pm
|Chemistry
|60
|18 June 2022
|11:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Exam for candidates from other states and neighboring states
|50
Interested candidates can apply for CET from April 5 to April 20 online then submit the prescribed fee. The last date to pay the registration fee is April 22. After payment of the fee, there will be time from May 2 to May 6 for everyone to update the information on their application. The minister explained that the students can download the admit cards from May 30.
