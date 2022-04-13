Karnataka: Congress demands minister Eshwarappa’s arrest over contractor’s death

BENGALURU: The Congress party on Wednesday reiterated its demand for the ouster and arrest of Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor and right-wing worker, Santosh K Patil.

A party delegation met Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum seeking that Eshwarappa be dismissed from the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet, a case of murder and anti-corruption be slapped against him and that he be arrested for his alleged role in Patil’s death.

“We respectfully submit that one Mr. Santhosh K.Patil of Belagavi district was a contractor and a national secretary of Hindu Vahini. On 12-04-2022, he died by suicide in Shambhavi Hotel at Udupi after sending a message for his suicide through a social media stating that Mr.K.S.Eshwarappa, Hon’ble Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj is directly responsible for his death and for which he should be punished,” according to the memorandum submitted by the Congress.

The demands by the principal opposition party comes a day after Patil was found dead in a hotel in Udupi district, about 400 km from Bengaluru.

“The Contractors association, a few months ago, had said that this is a 40% government. They (contractors) said that they are being harassed, and wrote to the Prime Minister and the media. Now it is vindicated that this is a 40% commission government,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition in Karnataka assembly, said.

“A man committing suicide has clearly said in his last words that a BJP minister’s 40% commission demand made him take such an extreme step. The BJP won’t even have the minister arrested because the whole government is a 40% cut money govt,” DK Shivakumar, the state Congress president said.

He added that the BJP’s Karnataka model is “40% corruption, 60% communal tensions and 0% development” which results in price rise and no development.

The Bommai government has assured a fair enquiry in the case even as Eshwarappa has feigned innocence in the entire controversy.

“Investigation into Santosh Patil suicide case will be conducted in accordance with the law and there will be absolutely no interference,” Bommai said.

He added that the opposition leaders are trying to find faults in the case.

“The investigation will bring out the truth as to who has played what role and what is the background. The truth will come out. The party top brass is aware of the issue. The FIR has been registered in the Santosh Patil suicide case. Details have been obtained. I will speak to minister KS Eshwarappa over the phone and also talk to him personally,” Bommai said.

The family members of Patil have refused to allow authorities to remove the body from the lodge until Eshwarappa is arrested.

“We have given all cooperation to the authorities. All WhatsApp messages and other call records have been given. But the (police) department has not yet arrested anyone and they should do it immediately. Until then we will not remove the body,” Prashanth Patil, the brother of Santosh Patil told reporters in Udupi on Wednesday.

A case of abetment has been filed against Eshwarappa.

Eshwarappa has indicated that Patil was a pawn in a larger conspiracy and that the minister was being politically targeted. Other ministers of the Bommai government have also tried to defend their colleague, calling him a victim of a political conspiracy.

Even though Eshwarappa had initially offered to resign “if the chief minister asks for it”, he has since backtracked.

“It is not a death note. They (Congress) are comparing it to the Ganapathy case when (KJ) George resigned. In the Ganapathy case, he had written and signed a letter that George is the reason for my death. They are asking for my resignation, I will not give it,” Eshwarappa said.