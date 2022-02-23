Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Congress leader dares BJP to ‘recover compensation’ for damage from Eshwarappa
Karnataka Congress leader dares BJP to ‘recover compensation’ for damage from Eshwarappa

Pointing to the BJP's UP govt making anti-CAA protestors pay for damaging public property, BK Hariprasad said the party's govt in Karnataka should do the same with Eshwarappa as he was leading the funeral procession of the slain Bajrang Dal leader which turned violent.
BJP leader and Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa (File Photo)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 01:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Karnataka Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Wednesday dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to recover compensation from state minister KS Eshwarappa for properties vandalised during the violence that took place in Shivamogga on Monday during the funeral procession of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was fatally stabbed on February 20.

“BJP takes pride in making rioters pay up for damages caused to public property. Going by same yardstick govt should recover compensation from @ikseshwarappa for damage caused as he lead funeral procession,” Hariprasad posted on Twitter.

"Why should govt exchequer be burdened as minister has instigated the crowd?" he added.

 

Hariprasad's tweet was a dig at the BJP, whose government in Uttar Pradesh was recently directed by the Supreme Court to refund crores of rupees recovered from protestors of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), as compensation against vandalising public properties during protests in the state in December 2019.

The BJP has cited ‘excellent law and order’ as a major poll plank for the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Eshwarappa, meanwhile, has come under fire for allegedly leading the funeral procession of 26-year-old Harsha; the ruling dispensation, however, has said he didn't lead the march but only participated in it as an MLA.

This is the second issue which has triggered a war of words between Karnataka's rural development and panchayat raj minister and the opposition Congress. He previously attracted its wrath for remarking that ‘the saffron flag will replace the national flag.’

 

