Karnataka decides not to shift street dogs to shelter houses
The animal husbandry department of Karnataka has decided not to catch and shift street dogs to shelter houses in Bengaluru after residents of the city shared their opinion not to remove dogs from the streets.
The Department of animal husbandry clarified its previous order and said street dogs will remain on the streets of Bengaluru.
The department in its order in which it said that dogs will be shifted to shelter houses after many complaints by the residents in Bengaluru clarified that BBMP, the animal husbandry department decided not to shift dogs from Bengaluru.
Minister Prabhu B Chauhan has clarified that after the consultation of the officials of the concerned department and BBMP, it has been decided not to remove dogs from the streets, and also decided to "vaccinate dogs" wherever they are.
Animal husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chauhan held a meeting with BBMP and the department of animal husbandry discussed and decided to vaccinate them with "infertility and against rabies".
Citing the importance of infertility in street dogs, animal Husbandry and BBMP decided to vaccinate more than 400 dogs every day.
"Proper direction will be given to BBMP and concerned department officials to give vaccination, treatment, antibiotic vaccines and sheltering them in their localities," said Chauhan.
"No direction will be given to catch them or shift dogs from the places. Nor street dogs be removed from the Bengaluru streets," said the Animal husbandry department order.
-
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
-
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
-
Punjab govt notifies appointment of Vinod Ghai as advocate general
The Punjab government on Saturday notified criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai's appointment as the state's new advocate general. Also read: Felt humiliated, have talked to Punjab CM: Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting as BFUHS V-C The government had announced his appointment on July 26, soon after incumbent AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter dated July 19 on social media. The appointment should not be made. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012.
-
2-member state govt completes a month
The Shinde-Fadnavis government completes one month in office today. A decision on expanding the cabinet is expected after August 1, when the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30 after Shinde formed a coalition government with the BJP by revolting against former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics