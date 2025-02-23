Karnataka doctor leaves surgical mop in woman's stomach during C-section surgery: Report

A doctor at a private hospital in Karnataka's Puttur has been accused of medical negligence after allegedly leaving a surgical mop inside a woman’s stomach during a Caesarean section conducted in November last year, reported The Times of India. The foreign object was only discovered later, and an emergency surgery was required to remove it, saving the woman’s life. A doctor in Karnataka allegedly left a surgical mop inside the stomach after surgery. (Representational)

According to the report, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Thimmalah H.R will launch an investigation into the matter and action will be taken Recounting the harrowing ordeal, the woman's husband shared their experience on social media platform X, stating that his wife underwent a C-section on November 27 and was discharged on December 2. However, within a week, she developed a high fever, leading to her readmission to the hospital.

The couple grew increasingly concerned when the woman began experiencing discomfort on one side of her stomach. Insisting on an ultrasound scan, they were alarmed when the results revealed a 10 cm mass. However, the radiologist allegedly refused to disclose details about the mass to the patient or communicate with the treating doctor in their presence.

Despite the couple’s concerns, the doctor dismissed their fears, attributing the mass to a hematoma rather than a foreign object. As the discomfort persisted, they requested a CT scan for further clarity, but their concerns were brushed aside, with assurances that the condition would resolve over time.

Although the fever eventually subsided, follow-up ultrasounds showed no reduction in the mass. Meanwhile, the woman’s health deteriorated—she developed severe pain in her joints, wrists, and legs, making it difficult for her to stand, walk, or even lift her baby to feed. A CT scan finally confirmed the presence of a surgical mop inside her stomach, a condition known as Gossypiboma. By then, the infection had spread to her lungs, bloodstream, and other organs, posing a severe threat to her life.

When the couple confronted the doctor who had performed the C-section, he allegedly refused to take responsibility for the error. Left with no choice, they sought treatment at another private hospital in Puttur, where an emergency surgery was conducted on January 25 to remove the foreign object. The woman was finally discharged on February 15 but remains on medication and has been unable to breastfeed her newborn.

“We have endured immense stress throughout this ordeal,” the husband said. “We have raised the issue on the National Consumer Grievance portal and the Department of Consumer Affairs. We have spent lakhs on her treatment.”