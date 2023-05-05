Karnataka elections: CM Bommai holds roadshow in Varuna

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a road show and public meeting in Varuna constituency of Mysore district. Karnataka CM Bommai. (Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)

Bommai campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate V Somanna.

Speaking after holding the roadshow in support of Varuna BJP candidate V Somanna and T Narasipur candidate Dr Revanna on Friday, Chief Minister Bommai said the atmosphere in Varuna constituency is quite colourful as farmers, youths and women have decided to elect Somamna as their representative.

Notably, Varuna seat is represented by Congress MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Further, T Narasipur assembly constituency is represented by Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MLA Ashvin Kumar M.

Addressing a public meeting, Bommai said, "This constituency needs a change. This Constituency did not have taluk centre. For many long years, people suffered from this stagnant administration. Which leader has served you for so many years? No leader has the capacity to take everyone into confidence. For this reason, the BJP has fielded Somanna here."

Bommai said Somanna is called as 'Victory Somanna'. Those who ruled have been given a static administration and if you elect Somamna, a good government will come to power."

The CM said the T Narasipur BJP candidate Dr Revanna is a doctor by profession. "Whether the people want a doctor who will serve the people? Or a leader who issues orders sitting at home? The BJP candidate is ready at your service anytime. If every BJP worker ensures 10 votes each, Revanna will get elected by a margin of 10000 votes," he said.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes are scheduled for May 13.