Karnataka flood: CM Bommai, Kumaraswamy visit flood-affected areas
Bommai instructed the officials to intensify the relief work and control the damage soon.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the flood-affected areas in Old Mysuru region on Monday. Bommai instructed the officials to intensify the relief work and control the damage soon.
“Today I visited and inspected the flood affected areas of Ramanagara and Channapatnam, met the flood affected victims of Bakhshi Lake in Ramanagara and listened to their plight. Ministers @RAshokaBJP @drashwathcn, former Chief Minister @hd_kumaraswamy and others accompanied. (Sic),” Bommai tweeted.
The total damage due to the floods is yet to be assessed and the Karnataka government has already announced holidays to all the schools in Mandya and Mysuru region as a precautionary measure.
The Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway which is all set to open in October has been submerged in water and many vehicles are stuck on both lanes of the highway.
The Ramanagara Police has directed the traffic and asked commuters to take an alternative route. It asked passengers who travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru to take Bengaluru – Kanakapura – Mysuru road instead of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.
A yellow alert has already been issued to Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya and Kolar districts of Karnataka. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, light to heavy moderate rains are expected to continue for the next few days in these places in the state. The department has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning in a few areas.
-
Proclaimed offender in attempt to murder case arrested in Chandigarh
Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2019 attempt to murder case. Naseem has been identified as Naseem, a native of Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested from Satsang Bhawan in Sector 26 on the basis of a tip-off. Police said that Naseem had been booked on May 9, 2019, for allegedly stabbing a fruit vendor, Mohd Ahsan, at the Sector 26 grain market.
-
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
-
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
-
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
-
Gujarat, Maharashtra seaports new routes for drug smuggling: Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the new routes for smuggling drugs into the country. Inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38kg heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat.
