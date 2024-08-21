Karnataka girl stabbed by fellow student in Mangaluru college for rejecting proposal, probe on: Report
A college girl in Puttur, Mangaluru was attacked by a fellow student who, after his romantic advances were rejected, stabbed her, injuring her hand.
In a distressing event on Tuesday, a female college student was assaulted by a male peer who allegedly harboured unrequited romantic feelings for her. The incident occurred in the morning as the victim was en route to her college, news agency ANI reported.
ALSO READ | Bengaluru techie inhaled helium gas in a hotel room, died by suicide: Report
Superintendent of Police Yathish N. spoek to reporters and said that the suspect, who is known to the victim, approached her and, after his advances were spurned, attacked her with a weapon, causing a serious injury to her hand. The victim was promptly taken to a government hospital where she is now receiving medical care.
Puttur police responded swiftly to the incident, reviewing CCTV footage and apprehending the accused at the scene. Authorities noted that the suspect appeared to be in a state of shock following his actions, according to another report.
ALSO READ | Karnataka government's KHIR city to be established 60 km away from Bengaluru. Here is what we know
The situation quickly escalated as news of the assault spread, leading to a substantial crowd gathering at both the college and the hospital. The report also indicated that college officials had initially pressured the victim to claim that her injury was caused by a piece of glass, a claim that has since been contradicted by the ongoing investigation.
To manage the rising tension, Puttur police intervened to disperse the crowds at both locations.
ALSO READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.72 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
A formal case has been registered at the D. K. Women’s Police Station under multiple sections, including provisions of the POCSO Act. The investigation into the incident is currently underway and further details are awaited shortly.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.