Karnataka government allots 400 crore for procuring 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced that the state government has set aside ₹400 crore for the procurement of 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses. The chief minister also urged people above 18 years of age in the state to register for the inoculation, which is set to begin from May 1.

“Karnataka will procure 1 Crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine as we begin to inoculate citizens between 18 to 44 years from May 1. ₹400 Crores has been earmarked for this in the 1st phase. I urge all those above 18 to register themselves for the vaccine starting from April 28,” the chief minister said in a tweet.

The announcement, however, did not mention the vaccine planned to be purchased. Two vaccines, Covishield by the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, are currently being administered to eligible beneficiaries across the country.

CM Yediyurappa’s announcement comes as India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive is set to enter its next phase beginning May 1 in which all the people above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot, the Union ministry of health and family welfare announced on April 19. The announcement followed a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day.

In the same meeting, the vaccine manufacturers were allowed to supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the state governments and in the open market.

The first phase of the country’s vaccination program, which began on January 16, focussed on the essential workers (healthcare workers and frontline workers) alone and was expanded into phase 2 on March 1 to include people above 60 years of age and those between 45 and 59 years with specific co-morbid conditions. On April 1, the central government announced that all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to take the jab.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported its highest ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 25,795 new infections as the cases tally in the state reached 1,247,997. Also, 123 people succumbed to the disease which pushed the death toll to 13,885, a health department bulletin showed. The state has 196,236 active cases and is one among the top five contributors to the national tally of active caseload, according to the Union health ministry’s data.