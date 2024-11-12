Karnataka government mulls 4% Muslim quota in government tenders, BJP slams move: Report

The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is considering a proposal to introduce 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts for civil works valued up to ₹1 crore, Deccan Herald reported. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with his legal advisor Ponnanna.(PTI)

According to the report, Karnataka currently provides a reservation of 43 per cent in government contracts: 24 per cent for SC/ST contractors, 4 per cent for Category-1 OBCs, and 15 per cent for Category-2A OBCs.

Though the decision is yet to be made, the proposed 4 per cent reservation for Muslims, potentially under Category-2B, would bring the total to 47 per cent.

Dissatisfaction from Vokkaligas and Lingayats

The government’s move to extend reservation to SC/STs and OBC contractors, particularly Category-1 and Category-2A, has drawn mixed reactions. Some groups, notably Vokkaligas and Lingayats, have expressed dissatisfaction with the policy and are urging the Karnataka State Contractors Association to address the issue with the government, DH reported.

Additionally, a roster-based randomisation system will be implemented for allocating contracts. This means that contractors from different categories, including SC/ST, Category-1, and Category-2A, will be randomly selected for various works, ensuring fair distribution in line with the reservation policy.

This move is seen as an effort to make the allocation process more transparent and equitable.

BJP's reaction

BJP leader Amit Malviya sharply criticized the Siddaramaiah government over its proposal to introduce reservation for Muslims in public contracts, calling it "gross contempt of the Constitution."

"If Muslims are given this quota in Karnataka then whose share will be cut - SC, ST or OBCs? In Telangana too, Muslims have been given 4% reservations, eating into the share meant for the socially backward communities. In Maharashtra, Congress led MVA has accepted Jinnah like demand of the All India Ulema Board. It is all about Muslim votes for the Congress, in gross contempt of the Constitution, which precludes any religion based reservation." he wrote on X.

