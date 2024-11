Karnataka govt prohibits staff from smoking, consuming tobacco products inside offices

Karnataka government has prohibited its employees from smoking cigarettes and consuming any tobacco products inside government offices and premises. The circular issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) of Karnataka govt to this effect has warned of disciplinary action against those violating.(Pexels)

The circular issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to this effect has warned of disciplinary action against those violating.

"Consumption of tobacco products in government offices and office premises, despite statutory warnings against it, has come to the attention of the government. In this background, in the interest of the health of the staff and to protect the public and government employees from passive smoking, it is completely prohibited for any government employee to consume any tobacco products, including smoking in government offices and office premises," the circular said.

A warning board in this regard shall be displayed at suitable places at offices, it said.

Disciplinary action shall be taken against any government employee found smoking or consuming any tobacco products (gutka, paan masala, etc.) in the office or office premises in violation of these instructions, it added.

Smoking and consumption of other tobacco products are harmful to health and consumption of such products in public areas is completely prohibited under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, the circular noted.

Rule-31 of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021 also prohibits consumption of any intoxicating drink or intoxicating substance in a public place, it further pointed out.