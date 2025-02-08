Karnataka govt to form a committee to study sudden deaths among youth and side effects of Covid vaccines

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to establish a committee comprising experts and scientists to conduct an in-depth study on the increasing instances of sudden deaths due to heart attacks and brain-related ailments in the state. The research will also explore potential links between these fatalities and the side effects of Coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccines. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed that a specialized committee be formed to thoroughly investigate the heart attacks among youth. (Pexels)

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) dated February 6, senior journalist Rajaram Tallur had raised concerns via email regarding multiple reports in newspapers about young individuals suffering sudden deaths due to heart attacks, cardiac arrests, neurological disorders, and other health complications. The CMO note emphasized that such incidents have left dependent families facing financial and social hardships.

Furthermore, the statement acknowledged growing public speculation on whether these deaths could be related to the aftereffects of Covid-19 or its vaccines.

The journalist urged the government to undertake a comprehensive study on these unexpected fatalities to determine possible connections with Covid-19 or vaccine side effects and implement preventive measures accordingly.

Responding to these concerns, the Chief Minister directed that a specialized committee be formed to thoroughly investigate the matter. The committee is expected to conduct extensive research and propose effective strategies to mitigate such incidents. Based on its findings, necessary actions will be taken to address the issue.

No official data

However, a senior health department official told PTI that there is currently no official data linking sudden deaths to Covid-19 or its vaccines. Any such correlation is yet to be scientifically verified.

An eight-year-old girl from Chamarajanagar, a town 160 km from Bengaluru, tragically passed away after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in January this year. The young student, Tejaswini, daughter of Shruthi and Lingaraju, was standing in the school corridor with her classmates when she suddenly felt dizzy and lost her balance.

School staff acted swiftly and rushed her to JSS Hospital for medical attention. However, despite their best efforts, doctors were unable to revive her. The unexpected incident has left the community in shock, raising concerns about sudden health complications among young children.

