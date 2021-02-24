Karnataka govt to use new tech to survey mineral reserves: Minister
Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Wednesday said the government was considering adopting new technology to survey mineral reserves in the state.
The previous governments used old technology to survey the mineral reserves. We will use the latest technology and this will help get accurate information, Nirani was quoted as saying in an official press release.
He said Karnataka has rich natural resources compared to other states and the Mines and Geology Department has initiated steps to conduct the survey in a scientific manner.
The Minister made the statement after holding a meeting with the officials of the department in Mangaluru.
Reacting to a blast on Tuesday at a quarry in Chikkaballapura in which six people were killed, the Minister said the accused would be punished as per law and tough measures would be taken on supply of gelatin.
The government is planning to enact a new law allowing only licence-holders to use explosive items. A decision will be taken after discussion with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa," he said. Warning those supplying and storing gelatin sticks illegally of stern action, Nirani said officials have been instructed to find illegal hoarding of explosive items in stone quarries.
