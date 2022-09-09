Karnataka HC: Election petitions should ideally be disposed within 6 months
The Karnataka High Court has observed that election petitions should ideally be disposed within six months. It derided the habit of dragging such petitions till the next elections.
Justice Krishna S Dixit made this observation while hearing an election petition filed in 2018 by Muniraju Gowda, who as the BJP candidate, lost the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat to the then Congress candidate Munirathna Naidu, who is now a minister in the BJP government.
The court made this observation during the arguments when the counsels for both the petitioner and respondent were struggling to verify some of the documents submitted. The court said it was not prudent to waste the court's time in such cases.
Muniraju Gowda had filed the petition under the Representation of the People Act seeking the disqualification of Naidu. Naidu subsequently joined the BJP and won the same assembly seat from the party in a by-election. While, Gowda is now an MLC from the ruling party.
Gowda deposed before the court on Thursday. He reiterated his allegation that Naidu had got officers of various departments transferred to places of his choice before the election was announced. He also submitted documents to the HC regarding other cases that are pending in lower courts regarding his complaint about alleged corruption by Naidu.
Gowda also claimed he has filed complaints alleging corruption against Naidu, who was a powerful man, and a criminal case was also pending before the special court to try cases against politicians.
While Muniraju was deposing from the witness box, Justice Dixit directed the court officer to provide him a chair in the witness box itself saying there was no need for him to stand. After a chair was provided, the Justice in a lighter vein said that people are attached to chairs (read position) and Gowda should leave this chair behind in the court after the hearing.
4 trekkers from West Bengal go missing in Kullu
Four trekkers from West Bengal on an expedition to Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5,458m) in Kullu district have been missing since September 7, officials said on Friday. The missing trekkers are Abhijit Banik, 43; Chinmoy Mondal, 43; Dibash Das, 37; and Binoy Das, 31. “The local administration and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS, Manali) have dispatched a rescue team to search for the missing trekkers.”
Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn British Queen’s death - ‘Had a very close relationship’
As the world went into mourning with the death of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Queen Elizabeth II - which claims to have 'very close relations with the royal family' - also expressed their sorrow on the demise of the longest-serving British monarch. Leaders and politicians took to Twitter to mourn the death of the British Queen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Elizabeth 'a stalwart of our times.'
Events in Bengaluru this weekend: Plays, cloud summits, live concerts and more
Even when parts of the city battle with flooding and waterlogging, Bengaluru has various events scheduled this weekend to cater to your eclectic tastes. Basic Theatre Workshop: For ages 12 and above, organised by Yours Truly Theatre on Saturday at 10:30 am for three and half hours for Rs 5,000 a head.2. Unpopular Opinions: A live stand-up comedy performance by Rupen Paul and Gautham Govindam for those who are not easily offended.
Waterlogging near Nashik temples amid heavy rain in Maharashtra. Video
Heavy downpour in Maharashtra has hit several parts of the state, and in Nashik, about 160 km from capital city of Mumbai, a swollen Godavari river has led to waterlogging near several shrines. In a video shared by news agency ANI, temples can be seen partially submerged after a spell of heavy rain. Nashik is among prominent Hindu pilgrim sites. Trimbakeshwar Temple, Shree Someshwar Temple and other shrines are frequented by devotees.
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market; 6 feared trapped
An under-construction four-storey building in Delhi's Azad Market area collapsed on Friday morning. Four persons injured in the incident have been moved to the hospital for treatment and at least six are still feared trapped, according to fire department officials. According to initial information, five persons were believed to be trapped beneath the debris. However, the officials revised their estimate to at least six after rescuing three people.
