Karnataka HC: No rule on sitting cross legged during proceedings
Though the Karnataka High Court in its recent response to a RTI stated that there's no rule or order prohibiting people from sitting cross-legged during court proceedings, one might think whether doing so in our daily lives has any bad effects on the human body.
Several people prefer to cross one leg over the other while being seated but the consequences of spending too much time with one knee crossed over the other can lead to health issues including raised blood pressure, nerve damage and back aches, among others.
It's a known fact that if anyone spends too much time in exactly the same position, eventually your leg or your foot can go numb. This is because crossing legs can put pressure on the peroneal nerve behind the knee, which supplies temporary sensation to the lower legs and feet.
Research published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing suggested a link between crossed legs and high blood pressure. It caused a spike in blood pressure and though these levels returned to normal after the legs are uncrossed, but obviously one shouldn't pump up their blood pressure for hours on end without getting up to stretch or walk every 15 to 20 minutes.
Further, maintaining a particular posture for too long can also lead to a condition called peroneal nerve palsy where one can't lift the front part of their foot and toes.
A study published in the Journal of Korean Neurosurgical Society examined a series of patients' notes in order to identify the chief causes. It was found that sitting on a chair with one knee over the other didn't feature but sitting cross-legged on the floor for hours at a time did.
Another study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science found that people who sat with their legs crossed for more than three hours a day had poor posture. Sitting for long periods of time with your leg over your knee can cause your pelvis to rotate and tilt. This can cause pain in the lower back. It could also lead to a misalignment of your spine over time.
So, there are plenty of ways to improve your posture, but when it comes to what to do with your legs, specifically, it's typically recommended to sit with your feet flat on the ground as much as possible.
All in all, the bottom line is that though crossing your legs mostly won't have any long-term adverse effects on the body but for optimum health, try to avoid sitting in any one position for too long and do take breaks in between for stretching.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
