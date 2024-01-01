Karnataka HC orders Bengaluru police not to take any precipitative action on Phoenix Mall of Asia

Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia moved to high court, challenging the Bengaluru police department, which ordered the mall to stay shut for till January 15, citing traffic reasons. Karnataka high court recorded the submission of the mall and the police that deliberations would be held to sort out the issue and arrive at an amicable solution. HC orders Bengaluru police not to take any precipitative action on Mall of Asia(X/@DrBhaskarRaj)

Also Read - Bengaluru police order Phoenix Mall of Asia to stay shut for next 15 days

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to reports, bench of Justice MGS Kamal directed that "no precipitative action shall be taken till the matter is resolved amicably or further order is passed by the Court" and posted the hearing to January 2.

Bengaluru police on Saturday directed the management of Phoenix Mall of Asia to keep the establishment shut as it has been causing traffic chaos in north Bengaluru. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda issued orders for this newly opened mall and restricted public access to it.

Inadequate parking and public disturbance are said to be the main reasons for Bengaluru police to serve notices to the new mall. The management of the mall has further been ordered to provide parking for at least 10,000 cars and 10,000 two wheelers.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has also reportedly said that the noise pollution is much higher than the prescribed limits and the mall has been repeatedly warned to stop the noise pollution.

Phoenix Mall of Asia opened with much hype in October last week and it is reportedly one of the biggest malls in the country. The North Bengaluru people have been thronging into the new fancy establishment ever since it was opened and the recent long weekend led to multiple traffic jams, making people question the police and civic body for allowing it to operate.