Karnataka Health Minister: 'There is no need to panic about monkeypox'
Following the outbreak of monkeypox in the country, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that there is no need to panic about monkeypox and assured that the government is taking all precautionary measures including thermal screening at airports and strict surveillance in districts bordering Kerala.
Speaking to the media after the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monkeypox, Sudhakar said, "WHO has declared monkeypox as global outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on July 22. About 20,000 cases have been reported in 80 countries across the world."
He said that six cases have been reported in India so far including four in Kerala, two in Delhi and no cases have been reported in Karnataka so far. There were 3 suspects out of which two in Bengaluru have turned out negative and another suspect, a Belgium national, found in Uttara Kannada district is subjected to test and his report is awaited.
"Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock hospital in Mangaluru are identified as designated hospitals for isolation of monkeypox suspects. Confirmed cases will be isolated and treated for 21 days until the rashes on the skin are cured," the minister said.
The common symptoms of monkeypox are fever, rashes on the skin, swelling of lymph nodes and the government has already issued circulars for mandatory thermal screening at airports and other entry points, he said.
"All district administrations have been alerted and instructed to take precautionary measures and particularly strict vigil is kept on districts bordering Kerala. Studies indicate that monkeypox is not as contagious as Covid and it spreads only when a person is in prolonged contact with the infected person. However, I appeal to people to maintain hygiene and follow all precautionary measures," he added.
-
Gobind Sagar lake tragedy: Seven victims cremated in Banur amid sea of mourners
Seven burning pyres and resounding grief-stricken wailing – the cremation ground at Banur had never seen a similar sight before. Amid shock, disbelief and tears, family members of the seven pilgrims who drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday performed their last rites on Tuesday afternoon. All seven victims, six of whom were teenagers, were residents of Meera Shah Colony in Banur and belonged to the Baazigar community.
-
Teen, brother held for attacking family of four in Chandigarh’s Maloya
A 17-year-old boy and his brother have been apprehended for attacking a man and his family members after he confronted them for stalking and harassing his daughters in Maloya on Sunday. Police said the juvenile's brother, Rinku, had led the attack that comprised multiple youths. In his complaint to the police, a resident of Maloya said the accused youths had been harassing his aunt's daughters. On Sunday, their father checked them from doing this.
-
Ambala Cantt: With one scanner for three gates, railway station security leaves lot to be desired
Ambala Spread across nearly four sq km with a large rail depot, the Ambala Cantonment railway station, a major junction in northern India has three entry gates for passengers, but only one baggage scanner. The three entry gates include one next to the unreserved ticketing counter — the only one with a baggage scanner manned by two Railway Protection Force personnel, another at the enquiry counter and the third near the escalators and lift section.
-
Long-pending policy matters: After SC rap, Chandigarh adviser, MHA joint secy to meet on Aug 8
Castigated by the Supreme Court over Chandigarh's long-pending policy matters, the UT adviser and the joint secretary, Union ministry of home affairs, are set to meet on August 8 in an attempt to iron them out. A senior UT Official said, “The relevant documents have already been submitted with MHA. All issues raised during the SC hearings and other pending issues will be taken up.”
-
‘Jittery’ top Mohali govt doctors want to hang up boots
As many as four senior government doctors, including three senior medical officers (SMOs) of Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib, have applied for voluntary retirement scheme, posing worries for the already staff-short health departments of the two districts. In Mohali, among the three SMOs choosing to retire early is Dr Maninder Kaur, the wife of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's younger brother.
