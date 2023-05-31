Karnataka: Case against Sankey flyover protesters dropped, say police

The Halasuru Gate police on Tuesday dropped the case filed against residents of Malleshwaram who had participated in a peaceful march against the Sankey Tank flyover and road widening project in Bengaluru, officials familiar with the matter said. Cases dropped against Malleshwaram residents who participated in march against Sankey tank flyover. (HT photo)

The Karnataka high court on May 29 issued a stay order on all further investigation into the First Information Report (FIR) against the petitioners who had taken part in the protest on February 19. Following this, the Halasuru Police closed the case and filed a B-report (closure report) on Tuesday, officials with the matter said.

he police in Malleshwaram constituency had filed an FIR against over 70 citizens under sections 341(wrongful restraint), 141(show of criminal force), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 283 (causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertain to wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly, and obstruction of public way.

The police had claimed that citizens had violated these sections during a peaceful Sunday morning walk on February 19, in Sankey Tank, to Save Sankey. Over 200 residents from Malleshwaram, Vyalikaval, and Sadashivanagar areas had participated in the protest march.

Citizens had however refuted these charges, citing video evidence to show the protest was peacefully held. After citywide opposition to these actions against protesting citizens, the case was transferred to Halasuru Gate police station for an unbiased investigation.

Members of various resident welfare organisations had also taken up a signature campaign against the FIR and met city police commissioner Pratap Reddy last month, demanding that the case be closed. “The FIR serves to create a chilling environment in the city that is known for the active participation of citizens. It is a violation of our constitutional right of freedom to speech and expression, peaceful assembly and our right to life,” they had said in the letter.

Kimsuka Iyer, a citizen who has been a key member of the movement against the flyover right from the start, said, “We are hopeful that the new government, who in February, as the opposition, strongly supported us in our efforts to stop the unscientific Sankey Flyover, will officially cancel the unscientific Sankey Flyover and road widening project, and put an end to all the unscientific infrastructure projects that had been announced.”

“We urge the government to constitute the BMLTA, and ensure that all solutions to traffic problems are undertaken by mobility experts. This must be done by undertaking a thorough feasibility study and public consultation, and prioritising the needs of pedestrians, public transport and green cover,” Iyer added.

“I never doubted the high court would uphold our constitutional right. This is one more victory for active citizens and democracy,” Avijit Michael, another member of the protest, said.

The proposed widening of Sankey Tank Bund Road and the flyover from T Chowdaiah Road to 18th Cross in Bengaluru has drawn criticism from residents, civic activists and urban experts.

According to the residents, the project will not reduce the traffic congestion in the area and the felling of trees close to the bund could have serious ecological implications.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON