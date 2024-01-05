Karnataka right-wing activist Srikanth Poojari granted bail by Hubballi court

The court in Hubballi granted bail on Friday to Hindu activist Srikanth Poojari, who was recently arrested for allegedly being involved in riots after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya back in 1992. The BJP has launched a massive protest across the state against the Congress government and alleged it as an anti-Hindu government. Undated photo of Srikanth Poojari who had taken part in the Ram temple agitation. Karnataka police has arrested Poojari on charges of indulging in violence during the movement. (PTI)

According to Srikanth Poojary's lawyer, the court has granted him a conditional bail and he will be released tomorrow evening. Speaking to reporters, lawyer Sanjeev Badasaka said, “We welcome the court order and it is a conditional bail. The order copy is yet to be seen. Srikanth will be out from the jail by tomorrow evening."

Who is Srikanth Poojary?

Srikanth Pojari, 51, is a right-wing activist from Karnataka’s Channapet in Hubballi district and part of many fringe groups. He is accused of being involved in riots at Hubballi in 1992, right after the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya and allegedly set a few shops on fire at Hubballi.

According to Hubballi police, Poojary has been booked under 16 cases in the last 31 years. A total of three cases were booked on him for allegedly causing riots and causing hurt. Apart from 1991, he was also reportedly charged with rioting in 1999, 2001 and 2014.

Poojary also has multiple cases against him in connection with gambling and illegal liquor. Hubballi police also allege that Poojary has never appeared before the court. The local media reports say that Poojary has been working as an autorickshaw driver for the past few years.

Meanwhile, Srikanth's lawyer claimed that he was acquitted in majority of the cases that were filed against him and said that he was not even absconding.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated)