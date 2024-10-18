Karnataka Home Minister proposes Tumakuru to be part of Greater Bengaluru. Here is why

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that he would propose the idea to include Tumakuru in Greater Bengaluru ahead of the winter legislature, which is likely to begin in November. The minister represents the Koratagere constituency in Tumakuru which is located roughly around 70 km away from Bengaluru. Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara. (PTI)

Parameshwara said that the industrial development around Tumakuru will make the town an extension of Bengaluru in the future. “We want Tumakuru to be part of Greater Bengaluru. I will propose this soon. Asia’s biggest industrial hub is coming up near Tumakuru, and a lot more companies are interested in investing around the town. All the development will only make it an extension to the capital city,” the minister is quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

Bengaluru’s other airport is also likely to come around Tumakuru. “We have asked for the new airport in the area and I heard they are considering it. With such a massive number of industries, there is a need for an airport. We have also proposed a metro rail extension to Tumakuru,” said the senior minister. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar proposed the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, which proposes restructuring Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into smaller corporations and including new limits around the city.

In July this year, the Karnataka cabinet approved the idea of renaming Ramanagara District to Bengaluru South District. The government said it took the decision after considering the people of Ramanagara's demands.

A few unconfirmed reports suggest that the government is planning to construct the second airport near Nelamangala and Kunigal area which is less than an hour drive from Tumakuru. To cater the increasing number of air passengers, Karnataka governement decided to construct a new international airport near Bengaluru, apart from Kempegowda International Airport.