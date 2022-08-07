Karnataka home minister says locals are behind killing of BJP member
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday that those involved in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district were local residents, and efforts are on to nab them.
Nettaru (32), a Zilla Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death by unidentified bike-borne assailants on July 26 night at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district.
A day after the murder, Jnanendra said that the assailants involved in Nettaru’s murder could have come from Kerala.
The Karnataka police had also sent teams to the neighbouring state to probe the matter.
On Saturday, however, Jnanendra told reporters in Shivamogga: “Nettaru’s killers are from Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada) district limits and will be arrested in two to three days.”
He added that the accused belong to “one community” and alerts have been issued to the airports across South India to catch the accused in case of an attempt to escape.
“Police are conducting an inquiry into all the angles, including their background, to which organisation they belong and are making all the efforts to nab them,” he added.
Talking about the probe, the home minister said that the Karnataka police are in constant touch with their counterparts in Kerala regarding the case.
While the police have not released any statement on the case, an official familiar with the probe said that the murders have been identified and will be arrested soon. “We suspect that Praveen’s murder was a retaliation to the killing of Masood, who was murdered on July 19. He was chosen as a target following the controversy over halal cut and jhatka cut in the state,” the officer said.
Panjab University syndicate to meet on August 13 after two years
The Panjab University syndicate is scheduled to meet on August 13 after a gap of two years. This will be the first meeting of the newly elected syndicate, which is the executive government of the university. The last meeting of the 15-member body was held in July 2020. The senate – PU's apex governing body – was elected last year after a one-year delay.
Another Chandigarh resident defrauded while booking hotel room
A man looking to book a room at Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17, ended up losing ₹86,525 from hDebashish Mandal, a resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh'sbank account. Debashish Mandal, a resident of Sector 32, Chandigarh, said on July 15, he wanted to book a room at Hotel Shivalikview. He said his manager looked up the hotel's number online and called it. He shared that a room was available for ₹4,000 per night and offered 20% discount through credit card payment.
MBBS admissions at GMCH-32: HC notice to Chandigarh admn on plea of defence personnel’s ward
Chandigarh@hindustantimes.com The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the UT administration on a plea challenging change in criteria for MBBS admissions at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH- 32), Chandigarh. The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Suri acted on the plea from one daughter of a serving Colonel, Ananya Goswami. The response has been sought by August 23.
Ex-Haryana MLA’s car hits woman, chased down by Mohali police
Former Haryana MLA Naresh Yadav's SUV hit the scooter of a 42-year-old woman on Landran Road on Saturday, leaving her severely injured. After hitting the scooter, Yadav's driver drove off, but their Toyota Fortuner was chased down by the Mohali police two kilometres from the accident spot. According to police, Yadav, a former MLA from Haryana's Ateli constituency, was travelling from Gurgaon to Chandigarh to meet his children at Panjab University.
Cloudy weather likely in Chandigarh in coming week
After trace rain in parts of the city on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department has forecast largely cloudy weather in the coming week. According to IMD, light rain may be recorded on Sunday, but it will remain unlikely on Monday and Tuesday. Likelihood of rain will start to rise again from Wednesday onwards. Meanwhile, city's maximum temperature went up from 32.9C on Friday to 35.4C on Saturday, 3.1 degrees above normal.
