Karnataka mandates Kannada labels on all locally manufactured products amid language debate

In a move to strengthen the presence of Kannada in industrial and consumer markets, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all products manufactured within the state to display their names and usage instructions in Kannada, alongside any other languages. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Authorities have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of this rule. new agency PTI reported.

The directive was formalized through a government circular issued on February 15, extending the requirement to both public and private sector manufacturers, the report added.

Enforcement officers designated under the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, have been tasked with monitoring compliance.

The government emphasized that language is a reflection of a region’s cultural identity and that Kannada must be actively integrated into production, marketing, and business activities for it to thrive. The circular reiterated that the Act, implemented from March 12, 2024, aims to enhance employment and business opportunities for Kannadigas while ensuring the widespread use of Kannada in daily life.

As per Section 17(7) of the Act, manufacturers selling products within Karnataka must, wherever possible, ensure that product names and instructions are printed in Kannada along with any other language if needed.

This directive comes at a time when debates over language policies are intensifying in Karnataka. Recent discussions around local job quotas and the prominence of Kannada in government and corporate sectors have added to the ongoing discourse on linguistic identity in the state.

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that the state government would take steps to ensure Kannada language labels on products manufactured in Karnataka.

Speaking at an event honoring the 69 recipients of this year’s Rajyotsava awards, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of creating an environment that encourages the daily use and learning of Kannada.

