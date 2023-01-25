Karnataka might see light rain; Mist, dry weather to continue in Bengaluru: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said some parts of Karnataka might get a few bouts of rain in the next 48 hours, with fog, chill and dry weather to continue over state capital Bengaluru.

“Forecast for the state - 24 hours: Dry weather very likely. 48 hours: Light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka and dry weather very likely to prevail over Coastal Karnataka & North Interior Karnataka,” Bengaluru Met Centre tweeted.

The IMD added in its daily bulletin that Mysuru recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state on Tuesday, of 10.4 degrees Celsius. For Wednesday and Thursday, it said some isolated places over coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka might witness light rain, while dry weather is very likely to prevail over North Interior Karnataka. It also forecasted minimum temperature to likely be below normal by two to three degrees Celsius at isolated places over the state.

Bengaluru might see cloudy skies with mist during early morning hours in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday, with maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 26 and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) also said scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over Malnad and South Interior Karnataka districts and isolated to scattered very light to light rains likely over North Interior Karnataka districts, with isolated very light to moderate rains likely to prevail over Coastal districts.

It predicted dry weather over BBMP area, and said the average minimum temperature in the state on Monday was recorded in Belagavi district, with mercury reading 15.6 degrees Celsius. “84% of geographical area in the state recorded minimum temperature in the range of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature in the range of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius was recorded in Parts of Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and Dharwad districts,” it added.