Amid the ongoing Tirupati Laddu row, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which supplies the ghee for the prasad, said the vehicles are being tracked with a GPS system to avoid adulteration. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) recently handed over the ghee supply contract to KMF's Nandini dairy. Karnataka Milk Federation installs GPS to Nandini trucks that supply ghee to make Tirupati Laddus

KMF managing director Jagadish told PTI, “We are currently supplying ghee to TTD, and vehicles are installed with GPS systems and geolocation devices. These vehicles can be tracked until they reach their destination, and we will be alerted if they are stopped somewhere in between. This is to avoid any kind of adulteration.”

According to the contract, he also said that Nandini will supply 350 tonnes of ghee to TTD.

A row erupted nationally last week after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu alleged that animal fat was being used while making popular Tirupati Laddu during the previous YSRCP regime. A lab report was also released later, which revealed findings of sub-standard ghee and the presence of lard (pig fat) in recent samples that were tested for quality. It created a massive noise across the country, demanding a strict probe into the matter. Meanwhile, former AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy refuted the claims and alleged that the TDP is trying to play politics with lord Venkateshwara.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has mandated the use of Nandini ghee at all temples in the state that serve parasadam to devotees.

Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “A circular will be issued soon to all major temples in Karnataka mandating the use of only KMF's Nandini ghee in Prasada. We will also test the Prasada given at these temples.”

A few weeks before the controversy erupted, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flagged off Nandini vehicles supplying ghee to Tirupati.