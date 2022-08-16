Karnataka Minister's remarks "we are somehow managing" embarrasses govt
- With a Karnataka Minister's alleged remarks that the "government is not functioning, we are somehow managing", causing an embarrassment to his administration, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday tried to do damage control by stating that the comments were made in a "different context".
He also said that he will talk to other Ministers, who are upset about the remarks made by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, and have openly expressed their displeasure against him.
Madhuswamy's comments have drawn criticism from some Ministers, with Horticulture Minister Munirathna even advising him to quit the Ministry.
"He (Madhuswamy) had said in a different context. I will talk to him. The context was different, so there is no need to take it in a wrong sense. He had spoken specifically with respect to some cooperative related issue. Things are fine, there is no problem," Bommai told reporters here.
When told that several of his cabinet colleagues are upset and are criticising Madhuswamy, he said, "I will talk to all of them....." A purported phone conversation between Madhuswamy and Bhaskar, a Channapatna-based social worker, had gone viral on Saturday.
"We are not running a government here, we are just managing, pulling through for the next 7-8 months," Madhuswamy can be heard telling Bhaskar in response to his complaints against a cooperative bank, with respect to some farmers' issues.
In the purported phone conversation, while responding to the social worker's complaint, the Minister can be heard even expressing "helplessness" over Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar's "inaction".
"I know these issues. I've brought this to the notice of Somashekhar. He is not taking action. What to do?" Madhuswamy can be heard saying. Somashekar has hit out at Madhuswamy over his comments, saying, "He (Madhuswamy) feels that he is the only intelligent person, he has to remove it from his head first."
Minister Munirathna has said, Madhuswamy should resign from the Ministry immediately, before making such a statement. "He is part of the government and is participating in every matter at the cabinet, so he also has a share in it... being in a responsible position and making such statements is not right, it is not befitting to his seniority," he said.
Chhattisgarh police induct 9 transgender people in ‘Bastar Fighters’ special unit
The Chhattisgarh police is setting examples in gender diversity after the force recruited nine transgender people in its 'Bastar Fighters' special unit that will be deployed in the Maoist-affected division, officials said on Tuesday. Officials claimed that they received 53,336 applications from seven districts in BBastar of which 16 were from the transgender community, 37,498 men and 15,822 women. Of the 16, nine were selected as constables.
United in grief: Muslims, Hindus attend prayer for Partition victims at Akal Takht
For the first time, members of the Muslim and Hindu communities joined the ardas (Sikh prayer) held at the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, Akal Takht, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in memory of the lakhs of Punjabis who lost their lives during the communal riots during the Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.
Haridwar man opposes sale of eggs in prohibited area, BJP worker, son attack him
The Haridwar Police have booked a Bharatiya Janata Party worker and Dinesh Kalra's son for attempted murder after a 27-year-old man complained that he was beaten with sticks and a screwdriver for opposing the sale of eggs by the shopkeeper, police said. Sale of meat, fish and eggs are banned in Haridwar. Kalra and his son allegedly attacked the complainant with sticks and a screwdriver, Akshay Tripathi. Station house officer at Kankhal police station, Mukesh Chauhan said they were yet to arrest the accused.
Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 2.5 hours soon through high-speed railway track:Report
The Indian Railways is reportedly considering building a semi-high-speed track between Bengaluru and Hyderabad for better connectivity between the two IT key hubs in the southern part of the country. This track will be between Yelahanka Station in Bengaluru to Secunderabad Station in Hyderabad covering a distance of 503km. Currently, it takes around 10 to 11 hours for passengers to commute between Hyderabad and Bengaluru by train.
UP Cabinet okays setting up of Eco-tourism board
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for setting up an eco-tourism development board to fully utilise the tourism potential of the state. The board will be headed by the state chief minister with ministers of 10 departments as its members, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh told newspersons here. The chief secretary of the state will be its member secretary and experts from prominent institutions will also be included in this.
