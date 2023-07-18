Karnataka monk murder: Jain community protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, seeks CBI probe

Members of the Jain community held a protest march at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the murder of Karnataka Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj. Members of the Jain community stage a protest condemning the murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district of Karnataka. (ANI)

Earlier this month, police found the chopped body parts of the Jain monk in Hirekodi village of the Belagavi district in Karnataka.

While BJP is demanding CBI probe in the case, the ruling Congress in the state has rejected it.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had said that the murder case of the Jain monk appears to be the "fallout of a personal feud", vowing to take strict action against criminals.

"The community (Jain) is with the Government, they know that there has been no malicious intent on the part of the state government and this seems to be a personal feud rather than a community issue," Kharge had told reporters in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had said there is no need for a CBI probe while claiming that a few arrests have been made in the case.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi had termed the murder as "highly condemnable."

The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party has constituted two fact-finding teams to look into the alleged murder of a Jain monk and a Yuva Brigade member in Belgaum and Mysuru districts respectively.

As per the official statement by the party's state General Secretary Ashwath Narayan, out of two teams, one will be led by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel consisting of 11 members, and the other with 10 members will be led by National General Secretary C T Ravi.