Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka: Nine injured as SUV overturns near Tumakuru after driver swerves to avoid dog

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 11:31 AM IST

The victims, all construction workers, were returning home from Thirumani village after completing their work.

Nine people, including the driver, were injured when their SUV overturned late Friday night near Bugudur village in Tumakuru district.

Highway accidents in Nepal, which are mostly covered by mountains, are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads. (File)
Highway accidents in Nepal, which are mostly covered by mountains, are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads. (File)

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a dog that suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle, news agency PTI reported.

The victims, all construction workers, were returning home from Thirumani village after completing their work. They were traveling with their equipment when the accident occurred.

The group consisted of two men and seven women, all of whom sustained serious injuries. Two of the injured individuals are in critical condition, according to police sources.

(Also Read: Bengaluru: Fake accidents on the rise, dashcam catches latest KR Puram 'scam'. Watch)

The injured were rushed to Tumkuru District Hospital and Pavagadh Hospital for treatment. Local police have registered a complaint, and authorities have inspected the accident site.

The incident highlights th dangers of sudden obstacles on the road and the challenges drivers face while navigating in rural areas at night.

(Also Read: Budget 2025: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls for ‘fair’ approach from Centre, submits demands)

Recently, in a fatal accident, ten people were killed and 15 others injured when the truck they were traveling in crashed after colliding with an unknown vehicle in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district.

Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayan stated that the truck, which was loaded with vegetables, collided with a large vehicle from behind before veering off the road and falling into a ditch. "The victims were traveling atop the truck with the vegetables. The vehicle's fall crushed them, leading to the tragic accident," SP Narayan explained. The incident occurred near Gullapur village in Yellapur taluk.

Yellapur Police Inspector Ramesh Honnapur confirmed that all the injured individuals have been admitted to the government hospital at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi.

(With PTI inputs)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On