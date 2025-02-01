Karnataka: Nine injured as SUV overturns near Tumakuru after driver swerves to avoid dog

Nine people, including the driver, were injured when their SUV overturned late Friday night near Bugudur village in Tumakuru district. Highway accidents in Nepal, which are mostly covered by mountains, are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads. (File)

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid a dog that suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle, news agency PTI reported.

The victims, all construction workers, were returning home from Thirumani village after completing their work. They were traveling with their equipment when the accident occurred.

The group consisted of two men and seven women, all of whom sustained serious injuries. Two of the injured individuals are in critical condition, according to police sources.

The injured were rushed to Tumkuru District Hospital and Pavagadh Hospital for treatment. Local police have registered a complaint, and authorities have inspected the accident site.

The incident highlights th dangers of sudden obstacles on the road and the challenges drivers face while navigating in rural areas at night.

Recently, in a fatal accident, ten people were killed and 15 others injured when the truck they were traveling in crashed after colliding with an unknown vehicle in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district.

Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police M Narayan stated that the truck, which was loaded with vegetables, collided with a large vehicle from behind before veering off the road and falling into a ditch. "The victims were traveling atop the truck with the vegetables. The vehicle's fall crushed them, leading to the tragic accident," SP Narayan explained. The incident occurred near Gullapur village in Yellapur taluk.

Yellapur Police Inspector Ramesh Honnapur confirmed that all the injured individuals have been admitted to the government hospital at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi.

(With PTI inputs)