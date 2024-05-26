Karnataka police arrest six people in viral Udupi group clash case
Three people arrested on Sunday are identified as Majid, Alfaz and Shariff, and they reportedly belong to the ‘Garuda Gang.’
Karnataka’s Udupi police arrested three people on Sunday in connection with the intra-group clash that went viral on social media. A total of six people were arrested in this case, where two cars were seen ramming into each other and creating a ruckus on the road.
Three people arrested on Sunday are identified as Majid, Alfaz and Shariff, and they reportedly belong to the ‘Garuda Gang.’ Three others were arrested earlier who also belonged to the same gang. The man whom the car ran over in the viral video was Sharrif, and he was discharged from the hospital after getting treated.
Udupi police said that a real-estate deal was the reason for the street fight, and they even confiscated sharp weapons from all the arrested persons.
On Saturday, a video went viral on social media where a white car reversed and rammed into a grey car before speeding away, while one person with a sword was seen running behind it. The white car then knocked him down, leaving him injured.
A political row erupted in Karnataka after the opposition raised concerns about the state's law-and-order situation. Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya said, “The Congress government has left the entire responsibility of law & order in Karnataka to the 'hands' of fanatics, thugs and anti-social forces. It has made the police department a puppet, resulting in the common people living in an atmosphere of fear.”
