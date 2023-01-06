Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Police rescue 10-year-old boy kidnapped for 10 lakh ransom

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 04:02 PM IST

Police have rescued a 10-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Siddeshwar Colony in Kalaburagi for a ransom of ₹10 lakh.

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

The culprits, who came in an autorickshaw kidnapped the boy, Sudarshan Rathod, who was waiting for his school bus.

After that, the kidnappers called the boy's father Gurunath and demanded a 10 lakh ransom.

They warned him against going to the police if he wanted his child to be safe.

The kidnappers also asked the victim's father to leave the ransom amount in a bag near a school in Pala village on the outskirts of the city. After that, Gurunath informed the Kalaburagi University Station police about the kidnap. Initially, the police tried to trace the contact number of the kidnappers and found that the SIM card used to make the ransom call was registered in a fictitious name.

Meanwhile, the police spread the dragnet across the city to nab the kidnappers.

After arriving at the spot, the accused, sensing police presence, left the boy and fled. The police then rescued the boy.

"After getting the information, the police launched an operation and rescued the boy. The police immediately went into action. On learning about this, the accused fled leaving the boy in a deserted area on the outskirts of Pala village," DCP Kalaburagi A Srinivasulu said.

Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Story Saved
