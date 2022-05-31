Karnataka police: Truth will be out in Tikait attack case
- Special teams have been constituted to look into farmers' leader Rakesh Singh Tikait attack case and probe is on to uncover the design of those who had supported the accused persons either directly or indirectly and bring out the truth in the matter, police said on Tuesday.
Steps are being taken to seek 7-day custody of the 3 accused persons, who attacked Tikait with a television mic and threw black ink on him at a press conference here on Monday. As part of the overall investigation, the trio would be questioned during custody to "bring out the truth", police said. "We have arrested three people.
They will be produced before the magistrate. We will seek seven days police custody for further investigation”, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Sharanappa S D told PTI on Tuesday. Special teams have been formed and they would look into all the angles to bring to light those “who had supported the accused directly or indirectly”, he said.
“Our teams are also doing a detailed mobile phone investigation. Very soon we will bring out the truth,” the DCP added. Tikait was addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan on May 30 when a man, posing as a journalist, rushed to the stage on the pretext of adjusting microphones of various news channels and attacked Tikait with a mic. Another person came from behind and threw black ink on the farmers' leader.
Soon, the organisers and the miscreants clashed and assaulted each other using plastic chairs. A man involved in the attack also allegedly shouted ‘Modi-Modi’. Tikait had alleged that the attack was carried out in connivance with the government.
While some opposition leaders alleged that those behind the incident were 'BJP members', Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra condemned the attack and dismissed the opposition allegation saying those involved in the attack had nothing to do with the BJP.
