Karnataka Police will verify all documents within 21 days, promises DGP

In the wake of multiple complaints over the delay in responding to lost documents and police verification of the important papers, the director general of Karnataka Police said all responses will now be shared within 21 days from the day of application.

Praveen Sood said applicants can also physically meet the district's superintendent of police, if they do not get a reply after applying.

Taking to Twitter, the DGP wrote, “We promise to complete every police verification within 21 days (for passport police verifications we take about 7 days unless legal complications). If you don't receive a reply within 21 days you have a right to meet SP/ CP physically. Our processes are 100% online otherwise.(Sic)”

In July, the DGP said people of the state do not need to visit the police station to report a missing documents complaint as the same will be taken through the E-Lost app.

The top officer had even provided the link to download the app where police are supposed to undertake the complaint through it and provide an acknowledgment with a digital signature.

According to reports, police stations across the state witness a high footfall of people who want to file the lost document reports.

As many organisations provide a duplicate document only after receiving a police acknowledgement, this was said to be a hassle-free way of filing a police report. The move was also introduced to reduce the avoidable footfalls to police stations in the state.

However, many people have complained about the delay in receiving a response from the department.

