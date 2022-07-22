Lost your documents? Now file a police complaint virtually. Here's how
Karnataka police have introduced a digital option - via the E-lost app - to file complaints of lost or missing (not stolen) items or documents - acknowledgement of which may be needed for insurance purposes - thereby reducing the need to travel to and fro police stations.
Praveen Sood, Director-General of Police (Karnataka), tweeted: "Need a police report for getting a duplicate/ insurance etc for an item that is lost/ misplaced(not stolen); No need to visit a police station. You can file a report to that effect on our E-lost App and get an automated digitally signed acknowledgment."
The top cop also provided the link to download the app on which police will receive and act on the complaint, and provide an acknowledgment with a digital signature.
This new measures comes as police see high footfalls of people who want to file complaints over lost or misplaced documents. Since organisations like banks or government agencies only provide a duplicate document after receiving confirmation of a police complaint, there had been requests from people for a hassle-free way of filing a police report.
This initiative is expected to ease the process of filing a police report of missing documents
