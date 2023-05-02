Karnataka polls: 'BJP's manifesto has roadmap to make state no. 1', says PM Modi in Chitradurga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a public gathering in Karnataka's Chitradurga ahead of the crucial assembly election in the state and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to make the state number one in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public gathering in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Tuesday.

“The BJP's election manifesto has a roadmap to make Karnataka the number one state in the country. It has a blueprint for the modern infrastructure, and has a focus on the empowerment of women and youth. We have to make Karnataka the driving force of a developed India, and for that we need to have a double-engine government," PM Modi said.

The PM gathered a large crowd in Chitradurga and said that the BJP is Karnataka's preferred party and that the Congress can never compete with its developmental works. He also attacked both Congress and regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular).

“People of Karnataka should be alert about the Congress and JD(S), both are 'pariwaarwadis', support corruption and indulge in divisive politics,” he said. “The Congress questioned our own army when we released information about the surgical strike and airstrike. Remember that Congress has always supported terrorism,” he added.

The PM also tried his hands on a traditional instrument in Chitradurga. The saffron party released its poll manifesto for the state on Monday, promising three free gas cylinders and 500 ml milk daily for BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders, among other guarantees.

Other prominent leaders including union home minister Amit Shah are in the state for campaigns and rallies. Karnataka is set to vote next Wednesday, while counting is scheduled on May 13.