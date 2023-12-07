Karnataka proposes 10 yr jail term, 10 crore fine to curb exam offences, bill tabled in Assembly

Aimed at curbing rampant irregularities and use of corrupt and unfair means in public examinations in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the Assembly proposing strict provisions of imprisonment up to 10 years and fine up to ₹10 crore. The new law will work as a deterrent against the rise and trend of unfair means in public examinations.(PTI)

Provisions in the bill, titled Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023, also include confiscation of property.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ | Karnataka orders setting up of special courts for Lankesh, Kalburgi trials

The bill in its statement of objects and reasons states that it has been proposed to provide for effective measures to prevent and curb the offences of leakage of question papers and use of unfair means at public examinations for the purpose of recruitment to any posts under the state government including autonomous bodies, authorities, boards, or corporations.

The new law will work as a deterrent against the rise and trend of unfair means in public examinations and also works as a deterrent for the examinees and criminal masterminds who resort to such tactics, it said.

ALSO READ | 46% surge in crimes against children in Karnataka in 2022: NCRB

A designated court for the trial of such offences is provided in this law.

There is no extra expenditure involved in the proposed legislative measure, the bill added.

The government also tabled the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, replacing an ordinance notifying 28 per cent GST on online games, horse racing and casinos.