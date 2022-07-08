Karnataka reports 1,053 Covid cases in 24 hours; 966 in Bengaluru
- Karnataka's fresh COVID-19 infections dropped on Thursday by around 6.5 per cent to reach 1,053 cases. The state reported no deaths and had a positivity rate of 3.88 per cent.
Karnataka reported 1,053 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, slightly lower than the 1,127 cases registered the day before. Capital Bengaluru reported 966 cases, the health department said. Over 1,000 people were declared to have recovered from the infection. The active caseload is 6,454 and the cumulative count of cases is over 39.76 lakh. The positivity rate is 3.88%, lower than yesterday.
As many as 27,086 samples were tested and around 6,000 passengers screened at airports. Among districts, Dakshina Kannada reported 15 cases while Mysuru reported 10. Dharwad and Kolar saw nine and eight cases, respectively. Meanwhile, 10 districts in Karnataka reported no new cases. There were no deaths reported from the state on Thursday.
Bengaluru cases fell to 966 from Wednesday's 1,053. After 989 were said to have recovered, active cases dropped to 6,033. Vaccinations administered were 15,810 compared to 6,111 yesterday; 3,038 were first doses, 8,537 second and 4,235 were precaution or booster shots.
Of the 18,735 samples tested in Bengaluru, 4,298 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and 14,437 were RT-PCR tests. The city's positivity rate was 4.96%. There were no changes in number of hospitalisations on Thursday.
Active clusters in the city came down to 22 from 29, with 19 having less than five cases each. The number of wards in Bengaluru with less than ten cases increased to 102, while the recovery rate in the city remained 98.73%.
