Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition
The Karnataka government on Saturday withdrew its decision to ban all photography and videography activities inside government offices a day after imposing it, news agency ANI reported.
Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the decision and issued orders to withdraw it with immediate effect. The ban first came into place on Friday on popular demand from government employees, as the State Government Employees Association had submitted a petition for the ban.
According to a government circular, the association had requested the ban “to avoid the “misuse” of these tools that bring disrepute to the government and also their female colleagues”.
This drew sharp criticism from the opposition party, which termed it “a tool to shield corruption in these departments”. The circular was signed by the under-secretary of the department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR), which is a portfolio held by the chief minister himself.
The circular came at a time when the ruling BJPin Karnataka faces allegations of taking 40% commission to undertake public works. HT earlier reported that the move also came after some instances where photos and videos of government officials demanding bribes have gone viral.
(With ANI Inputs)
-
Thane residents donate toys at TMC health centre
Six-year-old Aarti Jadhav is happily playing with toys and driving around a toy car at the public health centre in Thane's Ghodbunder Road. Like Aarti, there are more children who are eagerly visiting the Thane Municipal Corporation health centre for treatment or vaccination. Residents from plush societies in the vicinity have donated toys for the children who visit the centre regularly. The Jadhavs are residents of Anand Nagar slums.
-
‘No CID pressure on Amrit Paul’: Karnataka minister on PSI recruitment probe
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the state government is investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment case seriously and the Crime Investigation Department has been given full freedom to probe the case. This comes a day after the Karnataka Police sought court permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on Amrit Paul (arrested ADGP). Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to seek opinion from IIT (B) for solution to potholes
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be seeking an opinion from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to find a solution for the deteriorating condition of the four flyovers on the 15km-long Thane-Belapur Road. The engineering department is looking for a long-term solution for this road that is a crucial link between Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. NMMC and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation had undertaken ₹231Cr worth concretisation work of the road in 2018.
-
Prices of vegetables to rise if rain doesn’t subside, claim Navi Mumbai’s APMC traders
The price of vegetables is likely to increase in the coming days if the rain fails to subside. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee traders claimed that due to the heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has gone down and so has the number of people visiting the market. As on Friday, there was only an increase in the prices of leafy vegetables. The reason behind the supply going down is the heavy rains.
-
More and more monsoon birds spotted in Kalyan, Dombivli
Species of monsoon birds that are often found in wetlands in Mumbai are now increasingly being spotted in Thane, Dombivli and Kalyan. Slaty-legged crake, watercock and oriental dwarf kingfisher have been visiting the suburbs in search of mud pools that are fewer in Mumbai with increased concretisation. In search of wetlands and forest areas, there are many species of birds that are easily spotted in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
