Karnataka seeks amendment of Article 341 for internal reservation

The Karnataka government has passed the buck on providing internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes (SC), in the state, by recommending an amendment of article 341 (3) of the Constitution. The amendment seeks to provide powers to the state governments to provide internal reservation, which is currently vested with the Parliament. The decision was reached during a state Cabinet meeting held on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Karnataka government website)

Minister Mahadevappa highlighted the existing limitation, saying "The state governments currently only have a recommendary function. It is only the parliament that can provide internal reservation. Unless the provisions of Article 341(3) are amended, the state government can't provide internal reservation."

Minister Mahadevappa highlighted the existing limitation, saying “The state governments currently only have a recommendary function. It is only the parliament that can provide internal reservation. Unless the provisions of Article 341(3) are amended, the state government can’t provide internal reservation.”

He further said that the previous government had dismissed the Sadashiva Committee report as ‘irrelevant and closed,’ preventing its presentation in the Assembly.

The Congress government had announced in its election manifesto to table the Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission’s report, which was commissioned in 2005 by the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government to examine the necessity and methods of sub-classifying Scheduled Caste reservations in Karnataka.

The Sadashiva Commission’s report, submitted in 2012 during the BJP government’s tenure, recommended a 15% SC quota, with specific allocations for various sub-castes. The report recommended a classification of 15% SC quota with 6% to SC (left), 5% to right, 3% to Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha and Korama castes, and 1% to others. However, the previous Bommai government increased the SC quota to 17% through an Ordinance, following the recommendations of Justice Nagamohan Das Commission.

In response, the BJP government proposed the classification of all 101 Scheduled Castes into four groups based on the 2011 census data. While 6% reservation was provided to Group-1, including Adidravida, Bhambi, Madiga and Samagara castes, 5.5% was provided to Group-2, including Adi Karnataka, Chalavadi, Channadasara, Holeya and Mahar castes, 4.5% to Group-3 inclusive of Banjara and its equivalent castes, Bhovi and its equivalent castes, Korcha and Korma castes and others and 1% to Group-4 that comprises those who do not figure in Group-1, 2 and 3 with less population and untouchables and other 89 castes.

“The report given by the commission was not presented in the Assembly at all. Before the election, in our election manifesto, we (Congress) had announced to table the report before the Assembly. But after our manifesto announcement, the previous BJP government formed a cabinet sub-committee and made a recommendation to the centre. While making a recommendation, they (the BJP-led govt) said the Sadashiva Committee is irrelevant and closed citing the cabinet meeting,” Mahadevappa said on Thursday.

“Nagamohan Das committee was formed during the time of the JD(S) and Congress coalition. It had given a report based on the 2011 census and the BJP government, without using any statistical assessment the previous government made the recommendations for internal reservation,” he added.

When questioned why the Congress government made the promise to implement internal reservation, when it knew there was no option to do so, the minister blamed the previous government and said, “The previous government had closed the Sadashiva committee report.”