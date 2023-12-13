Karnataka set to receive 34,115 crore investment via 14 projects

In good news for Karnataka, a committee approved projects worth ₹34,115 crore in the state, boosting development and giving way to over 13,000 new jobs. The committee, called the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) is led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, news agency PTI reported. Minister MB Patil. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

A total of 14 projects were shortlisted by the committee, of which 10 are new ones making up an investment of ₹19,452.40 crore, while the remaining four are part of pre-existing investments, worth ₹14,662.59 crore, the agency quoted Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, as saying.

iPhone maker Foxconn is also a part of the investment, ready to set up a manufacturing facility near the outskirts of Bengaluru where it has already acquired 300 acres of land. The Taiwanese company is estimated to invest around ₹13,911 crore additionally for the same.

Here are some other projects that have received the green signal:

JSW Renew Energy Four Limited - ₹ 4,960 crore investment JSW Steel Limited - ₹ 3,804 crore investment Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited - ₹ 3,237.30 crore investment TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six Limited - ₹ 3,273 crore investment and Janki Corp Limited - additional investment of ₹ 607 crore.

JSW Renew Energy Four Limited, Janki Corp Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and Orient Cement Limited will cumulatively invest ₹9,461 crore in North Karnataka, making way for 3,538 jobs in the region.