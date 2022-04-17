Karnataka SSLC and PUC syllabus remain unchanged for the upcoming academic year
The SSLC and second-year PUC curricula will remain unchanged in the coming academic year. According to the basic and secondary education department, the entire prescribed syllabus will be used for the two board exams in 2022-23.
Due to pandemic-related constraints, schools and colleges were forced to close for months in the previous two academic years. To compensate for the loss of learning, the department reduced the SSLC and II PUC curricula by 20%.
However, with the Covid situation improving, the department does not anticipate these issues in the upcoming academic year. "There is no way the syllabus will be cut," said a top department official.
The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, B C Nagesh, confirmed this. "I don't believe there is any need to trim the syllabus because we pushed the start of the academic year and plan to cover the stipulated syllabus in its entirety in the 2022-23 academic year and recover the learning loss," he told.
"When there are fewer academic days available, it is necessary to trim the syllabus. It was necessary in the last two years due to the pandemic," President of the Karnataka State Government Secondary School Assistant Masters' Association, H K Manjunath, stated.
The SSLC tests began on March 28. Following the April 12 release of the SSLC answer key, the board stated that the papers would be evaluated until April 21 and that the results would most likely be released on May 12. The PUC board exams, on the other hand, will be held from April 22 to May 18. Candidates can obtain their II PUC timetable from the official website pue.kar.nic.in.
-
Power crisis: Centre steps up efforts for use of imported coal
At a meeting chaired by union power minister R K Singh this week with officials of the Gujarat government and a few other states and also independent power producers with imported coal-based plants, the minister has asked all the companies to operationalise their power plants at full capacity to reduce pressure on domestic coal demand.
-
Manipur media threatens boycott of govt, BJP, Congress for not clearing ad bills
The media outlets in Manipur have threatened to boycott news related to the Manipur government, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress over the non-clearance of advertisement bills. A joint meeting of newspaper publishers, members of Editors Guild Manipur, Manipur Hill Journalists Union and All Manipur Working Journalists' Union was held in this regard on Friday.
-
14 arrested, nine injured after violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Fourteen people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening, according to a senior police officer. Deputy commissioner of Delhi Police (north west) Usha Rangnani first said nine people had been arrested and nine others had been injured in the clashes between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Violence erupted as a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through. Residents of both sides said 'outsiders' were involved.
-
Bengaluru Power Cuts from April 18 to 21: Full list of areas
Few areas of Bengaluru will face power cuts from Monday to Wednesday, 9am to 5pm. On top of that several areas in Whitefield will have power supply issues for the whole week. First two days the work will take up in Kadugodi feeder followed by next two days Kachamaranahalli feeder finally last two days work will others in Kadugodi feeder.
-
Fire at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, where a blaze had killed 59 people 25 years ago
A fire broke out early Sunday morning at Delhi's Uphaar Cinema, where a blaze had killed 59 people 25 years ago. Delhi Fire Services said that they received the information about the fire inside the cinema hall at 5.20am. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused at 7.15am, according to fire officials. On June 13, 1997, a massive fire incident killed 59 people and injured over 100.
