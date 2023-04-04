Karnataka: Stray dog roams with dead baby in its jaws; FIR filed

In a horrifying case, a stray dog was found roaming in the premises of a government hospital in Karnataka's Shivamogga with the body of a newborn baby in its jaws. The incident occurred last Friday at the McGann District Hospital in Shivamogga. An FIR has been registered at the Doddapete police station.

Some people spotted the dog roaming around the labour ward of the hospital and alerted the security guards immediately. The security personnel then chased the dog away, which fled, leaving the baby behind. However, when they brought the newborn into the labour ward, they found she had already died.

Following this, the hospital staff registered a complaint with the Doddapete police station and an FIR has also been filed. Dr S Sridhar, the Superintendent of the McGann hospital, told reporters there was no death of a baby reported from the hospital on that day and that the baby in question might have died in a different hospital. He also added that the hospital does not known who the parents of the baby are.

“The baby which had died in a different hospital had been packed and thrown behind the labour ward of our hospital. The dog has carried the same baby around. Perhaps, people from a private nursing home might have dumped the body of the baby. Hence, we don't know who are the parents of the baby. On that day, no baby's death was reported from our labour ward,” he said.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

(With Inputs from ANI)