Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to add another 20 luxury Airavat Club Class buses to its fleet in the state. These new buses are named as Airavat Club Class 2.0 and will enhance the travel experience of the passengers with all ultra luxurious facilities. Karnataka to get 15 new Airavat Club Class 2.0 ultra luxury buses. All you need to know

Also Read - Bus fares to be hiked in Karnataka? KSRTC sends proposal after ₹295 cr loss in last three months

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday inspected the latest buses at Volvo manufacturing unit located in Hoskote. These buses have advanced facilities than the previous version and also come in a longer size. The new bus will have a 3.5 per cent increase in overall bus length, providing more space between passenger seats.

In a statement, KSRTC said, “Windshield glass is 9.5 percent wider, improving driver visibility and reducing blind spots. Larger luggage space, offering 20 per cent more capacity compared to previous buses, making it the first bus with such ample luggage space, pantographic design, making vehicle maintenance easier, rear fog lights for improved safety during nighttime driving, easy-to-reach driver controls and switches for greater driver convenience.”

Also Read - Bengaluru to get 153 acre Cubbon Park like space in this area. More details

Here are some of the key features in Airavat Club Class 2.0

Powerful halogen headlights and daytime running lights (DRL) with new plush interiors. Scandinavian-style exteriors, offering visually appealing aesthetics. Aerodynamic design provides better fuel efficiency. Advanced engine technology, delivering superior performance and improved fuel efficiency.

Meanwhile, the fare for these buses is not yet announced and it is likely to be on a higher note. Earlier, KSRTC had proposed a 15-20% hike in bus fares as the department is incurring losses due to the Shakti scheme, the free bus scheme for women.

Last year, the Karnataka government launched 15 European style sleeper buses which are titled ‘Ambari Utsav’ buses. The buses are operating between Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Ernakulam, Mangaluru-Pune, Bengaluru-Kundapur, Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru-Thrissur and Bengaluru-Panaji.

(With agency inputs)