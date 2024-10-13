Karnataka to launch Cauvery phase 5 water supply project for Bengaluru on October 16: Report

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar announced that the highly anticipated Cauvery Phase 5 water supply project will be officially launched on October 16. The project aims to boost Bengaluru’s water supply, particularly benefiting the city's high-altitude regions. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

Shivakumar, who also holds the irrigation portfolio along with Bengaluru development, shared that this new phase will significantly increase the city’s water capacity, a report on Zee Business said. “October 16th is going to be a special day for Bengaluru. Till date, 1,500 MLD water was provided for the Bengaluru city in four phases. The fifth phase is going to help additional 50 lakh people,” Shivakumar explained, as quoted in the publication.

One of the most significant components of this project is the construction of India’s largest water treatment plant, which will have a capacity of 775 MLD. This facility, along with an extensive pipeline network, will help deliver water to various parts of the city, including its suburbs. The pipelines will cover 110 kilometers, reaching key reservoirs in areas like Gottigere, Kadugodi, and Chokkanahalli, the report noted.

“I visited and monitored the work at the spot. On 16th, we are inaugurating the project at Torekadanahalli. We will ensure every household in Bengaluru gets water," the DCM said.

The project is expected to greatly ease the water shortage in Bengaluru, especially during the summer months, when the city faces challenges due to its elevation. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has already provided over 10 lakh water connections and plans to add another 4 lakh connections under this new phase.

Shivakumar also highlighted the state's efforts in enhancing the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, with special lighting arrangements extended for 12 days this year. “It is being arranged wonderfully, I am telling you when I was in charge earlier as the power minister, these kinds of arrangements were not made,” he stated.

The Cauvery Phase 5 project is set to be a game-changer for Bengaluru, ensuring a more reliable and efficient water supply for millions of residents.