Karnataka to pass resolution condemning TN's stand on Mekedatu

In the latest development in the Mekedatu row, Karnataka's government has decided to pass a resolution condemning Tamil Nadu's stand in opposing the construction of the proposed Mekedatu water reservoir in Kanakpura on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Cutting across the parties, Karnataka's MLAs have agreed to pass the condemn resolution on Wednesday after consulting legal experts, according to reports.

Tamil Nadu State Assembly's resolution on Monday, standing against the Karnataka Congress' decision to construct the Mekedatu dam was passed unanimously by all parties, including Tamil Nadu BJP and the Congress.

The two states have been at odds with each other for decades with regards to their share of water from the Cauvery River, which flows from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu’s delta region.

Tamil Nadu's resolution urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority not to consider the detailed project report submitted by Karnataka for the Mekedatu dam project, while also urging the Centre not to give technical, environmental or any other clearance to the Karnataka government.

TN's Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said Karnataka's decision to proceed with the construction of the proposed dam is "disrespecting' the Supreme court verdict.

He further accused the Karnataka government of not respecting the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, delivered on February 5, 2007, saying Karnataka has been posing problems to Tamil Nadu for decades.

The move came after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ruled out any and all negotiations with his Tamil Nadu counterpart earlier in the month, reviving the controversy by allocating Rs. 1,000 crores for the project in his maiden state budget.

The state's political parties took a united stand and called out the TN government's resolution, saying Karnataka is steadfast on implementing the project.

Karnataka’s Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said on Monday, “We are not asking for their share of water, and we don’t need their (TN) permission to use our own water.” Karjol said that Tamil Nadu is using the issue as a “political gimmick”.

Karnataka opposition leader D. K. Shivkumar took to Twitter on Tuesday and said - "#Mekedatu is not just my dream for Karnataka, but a hope in the eyes of every Kannadiga who wants future generations to be self-reliant in terms of water. Thousands joined me during our Padayatra and we'll continue intensifying our efforts on realising the dream. #WorldWaterDay"

Meanwhile, CM Bommai wrote, “The Tamil Nadu Assembly today decided against the Mekedatu project, which is illegal. It is an anti-people decision in which one state is snatching away the rights of another. The resolution shows that Tamil Nadu does not believe in the federal system.”

The Mekedatu reservoir is proposed to be built in Ramanagar district, with capacity to store about 48 TMC water. It is supposed to be 'bigger' than the KRS dam in Mandya district, and is conceived as a solution to ensure adequate supply of drinking water to the vast population of Bengaluru. The dam is also known to help recharge the groundwater tables in the region.

However, Dr. Lingaraju Yale, a geo-hydrologist and former government advisor known to have revived the Kumudvathi river and the Naganadhi River, among others, said, “Mekedatu means ‘goats cross’. It means the stream was linear and mild enough for goats to cross. Mekedatu has rocks with ridges and whirlpools, which will not let the current be strong enough. Therefore, we should not neglect the geological aspect of the region. A dam is not needed here. The money allotted for this project could be used for bringing strict regulations on rainwater harvesting instead.”