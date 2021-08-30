Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 6-8 from September 6
Karnataka asked school administrations to conduct classes with 50% attendance and for five days a week.(HT File)
bengaluru news

Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 6-8 from September 6

  • Karnataka resumed schools for classes 9 to 12 from August 23 in districts where case positivity rate was less than 2% after a gap of five months.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:18 PM IST

Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on Monday said that the state will reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from September 6 in talukas where the total positivity rate is below 2. The minister said that the classes will be conducted with 50% attendance and for five days a week.

Karnataka resumed schools for classes 9 to 12 from August 23 in districts where case positivity rate was less than 2% after a gap of five months. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who visited a few schools on August 23, said that the schools would have to follow Covid-19 preventive measures.

The decision on opening of schools in the state was taken by the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 which recommended that teachers and administrative staff should be fully vaccinated. It also asked the staff and teachers of pre-university colleges also to get vaccinated as these institutions reopened last week.

The Karnataka chief minister last week said a decision would also be taken regarding classes 1 to 8 and also on border districts after a meeting with experts.

Weeklong quarantine for arrivals from Kerala

Owing to neighbouring state Kerala witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, Kerala revenue minister R Ashok said that people arriving from the state will have to remain under institutional quarantine even if they carry a negative RT-PCR report.

