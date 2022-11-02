Karnataka: Tourists drive car on Shivapura hanging bridge, locals confront

Days after the Morbi tragedy, a vehicle was seen passing through Karnataka’s Shivapura hanging bridge in Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday. The locals confronted the driver and the tourists inside the car and made them stop, as it can damage the bridge due to its heavy weight.

In a viral video, a Maruti Suzuki 800 car with its registration in Maharashtra entered the Shivapura hanging bridge which is a famous tourist destination in coastal Karnataka. The locals immediately rushed to the spot and warned the tourists to get off the bridge. As the car was struck on the bridge, two men were seen pushing the car backwards and removing it from the hanging bridge.

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Nivedith Alva earlier asked the state government to run a precautionary safety check at all hanging bridges in Karnataka. He also urged the government to especially monitor the hanging bridges in the coastal Karnataka region as it tends to receive heavy rainfall throughout the year.

The request comes after a cable bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed on Sunday. More than 130 lives have been lost in this horrific accident. The Gujarat police arrested nine persons, including the managers of private contractor Oreva Group, ticket clerks and security guards.

