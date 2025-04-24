Karnataka tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack to be laid to rest with police honours

The Karnataka government accorded full state honours for the final rites of Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan, two tourists from the state who were brutally killed in a terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. Their bodies arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru early Thursday morning, casting a pall of grief over the terminal as relatives and officials received them. CM Siddaramaiah meets the family of deceased in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials to ensure that the funerals be conducted with police honours, reflecting the gravity of the tragedy and the loss suffered by the state. “The government stands with the families in this hour of grief. The last rites will be carried out with full dignity,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Manjunath Rao’s body was taken to his hometown of Shivamogga, where local residents gathered to pay their respects, while Bharath Bhushan’s remains were brought to his home in Bengaluru. Both were among the 26 people killed by terrorists who targeted tourists in Pahalgam, reportedly identifying victims based on their religion before opening fire.

Another victim of the same attack, Madhusudhan, a Bengaluru-based techie who was vacationing with his family, also lost his life. His body was flown to Chennai and then transported to his native Nellore in Andhra Pradesh for final rites.

Tuesday’s massacre in Pahalgam has shocked the nation, with families devastated by the sudden loss of their loved ones in what was meant to be a peaceful vacation. Witnesses said the attackers singled out tourists, confirming their identities before executing them in front of their families.

Political leaders, civil society groups, and citizens across Karnataka have condemned the heinous act, urging stronger security measures and justice for the victims. The Ministry of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the investigation into the attack, which marks one of the deadliest targeted assaults on civilians in recent years.

