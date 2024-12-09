Karnataka youth falls victim to ‘digital arrest’, scammers take 4.7 lakh loan in his name: Report

In yet another cybercrime case, a Mysuru youth has alleged that fraudsters tricked him into taking a ₹4.7 lakh loan and held him under "digital arrest" for 24 hours. The victim has filed a complaint with the Cybercrime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics.

The victim has filed a complaint with the Cybercrime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police station, alleging mental harassment as the financial company demands EMI payments for a loan he never knowingly availed.

False accusations

The ordeal began when the youth received a call from individuals posing as officials. They falsely accused him of being linked to illegal activities through his SIM card and warned him of impending legal action, including a non-bailable offence. To prove his innocence, they instructed him to download a communication app and connect with a so-called "senior officer", the report added.

According to the TOI report, the scammers persuaded him to share his bank account details under the pretense of verification. Shortly afterward, ₹4.7 lakh was deposited into his account, only to be withdrawn immediately by the fraudsters. During the ordeal, he was reportedly held in "digital arrest," unable to access his phone freely or seek help.

It was only after the 24-hour period that he realised the scammers had taken out a loan in his name from a financial service provider, report added. Shockingly, the company has since issued notices demanding EMI payments, leaving the youth in distress.

The police, who have registered an FIR, have reiterated the importance of vigilance against such scams.

“If anyone is digitally arrested, they must immediately contact the CEN or local police," an official told TOI.

